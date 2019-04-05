When Is It A Baby? Do People Know When Life Begins?

Actors in Hollywood are boycotting filming movies in the state of Georgia because, like many other states, they have passed a Heartbeat bill, protecting the life of unborn children when a heartbeat is detected.

The Daily Caller News Foundation decided to ask people at the Cherry Blossom Festival on the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. whether they believed that human life in the womb should be protected and when life began.

When asked if human life should be protected, only a couple of people said yes, with most avoiding the “messy” and “sensitive” question. It was affirmed that the woman’s right to an abortion was of primary concern.

Most couldn’t even tell when life began. One man believed that when life begins is “subjective.” (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of TheDCNF’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out on a great video.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.