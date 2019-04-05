Zayn Malik Hits Back After Posting Cryptic Message People Assumed Was For Ex, Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik hit back at the people who thought his cryptic Twitter rant was directed at his ex, Gigi Hadid, and made it crystal clear he has nothing but admiration for her.

“To any dumb f–k out there that wants to make they’re [sic] own stories up … my tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the f–k alone,” the 26-year-old singer tweeted to his followers, per US Weekly Friday. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 28, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

“She [Hadid] is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known … and does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it,” he added. “So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the f–k straight. If you know nothing shut your f–king mouth.”

My tweet was not about @GiGiHadid so leave her the fuck alone she is the most amazing woman I’ve ever known — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 4, 2019

And does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don’t deserve it — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 4, 2019

So if you have anything to say @ me and I’ll put you the fuck straight — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 4, 2019

The expletive-filled rant came Thursday after he had tweeted the day before to an unspecified person, writing that they were not being who they said they were.

“How about you all go f–k yourselves with your irrelevant bulls–t,” the One Direction star tweeted. “This ain’t a place for feelings. … And you aren’t the person you said you were.”

How about you all go fuck yourselves with your irrelevant bullshit — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

This ain’t a place for feelings. — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

And you aren’t the person you said you were, — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and the “Dusk Till Dawn” star have been dating off and on for the last few years. Most recently, reports surfaced in January they were no longer together.

“They’re done,” one source close to them shared. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”

The celeb duo were first linked together in November 2015 before breaking up for the first time in March of last year. A few months later reports surfaced they had again rekindled their relationship.