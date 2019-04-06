C.J. Anderson’s Deal With The Detroit Lions Has A Max Value Of $3 Million, $200,000 Signing Bonus

The Detroit Lions signed C.J. Anderson to an outstanding bargain deal.

Anderson, who was a workhorse back for the Denver Broncos when he entered the league, signed with the Lions earlier in the week for the upcoming season after a stint with the Rams. We now know the financial details, and they’re great.

My squad isn’t paying him much at all relative to what they might get in return. According to Ian Rapoport Saturday, Anderson’s deal is worth $1.5 million, has a max value of $3 million once incentives are included and he received a $200,000 signing bonus.

All in all, the Lions are getting him on the cheap. Getting a player like Anderson for at the most $3 million is a great deal.

He won’t be asked to do much. All we need Anderson to do is provide relief for Kerryon Johnson and potentially step up if the former Auburn star goes down again with an injury. (RELATED: Tommylee Lewis Signs With The Detroit Lions)

Any help he can provide and any relief he brings to the table for Matthew Stafford will be greatly appreciated.

The Lions and general manager Bob Quinn are making some nice moves this offseason, and there’s plenty to be optimistic about going forward.

Now, we just need to actually produce on the field. Too much money has been spent on Matthew Stafford to not provide him the necessary pieces.

Anderson is a great step in that process. We’ll have to wait and find out how it pays off. I like what I’m seeing on the horizon. That’s for sure.

