Cowboys Sign DeMarcus Lawrence To Deal Worth Up To $105 Million Over 5 Years

The Dallas Cowboys broke out the bank for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

According to ESPN Friday night, Lawrence reached a five-year deal with the team that could be worth up to $105 million. (RELATED: Cowboys Extend The Contract Of Suspended Defensive End Randy Gregory)

He’ll get $65 million guaranteed from his new deal with the Cowboys.

Good for Lawrence for getting paid. He’s a star in the NFL, and defensive end is a highly prized position that requires big cash.

The Cowboys just gave him the most guaranteed money for a DE in the entire league. Clearly, they value his services.

Now, the Cowboys are going to have to find some money to pay quarterback Dak Prescott. I think Jerry Jones has made it crystal clear that he has no problem playing big money for his best players.

If he gave $65 million guaranteed to a defensive end, Dak Prescott might be about to have Fort Knox delivered to him.

Now, it’s time to see if they can make a serious run in 2019. Given how much money they’re going to spend before it’s all said and done, anything less would be a disappointment.

