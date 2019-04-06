Michael Avenatti Suggests Zion Williamson’s Mother Might Have Been Bribed So That He’d Play At Duke

Michael Avenatti suggested late Friday night that Zion Williamson’s mother might have been bribed for her son to play at Duke.

Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, who is being charged for allegedly extorting Nike, tweeted that Coach K should ask if Williamson’s mother Sharonda Sampson was paid fake consulting fees in 2016 and 2017 as bribes. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Well, things are about to get kicked off in a major way. I think we all know Avenatti was going to go down swinging, and he had already suggested that he might have info on Duke.

Of course, Coach K has already said “there’s nothing there” to any claims from the disgraced lawyer. However, I think it’s pretty clear at this point in time that this situation isn’t going away.

For as much as I hate Duke (a ton), I really hope Zion is clean. He’s maybe the most likable guy in college basketball in my lifetime, and it’d be awful if he got embroiled in some big pay-for-play scandal.

I don’t have a problem with players taking money, but I just don’t want to see Zion become the center of some massive scandal. Any other Duke player would be fine, but the freak of nature forward should be off-limits.

 

As for Avenatti, you’d think he’d be more busy spending time defending himself from the federal charges he’s facing and a little less time focused on Duke.

The Blue Devils are arguably the most powerful program in all of sports. They’ve got insanely wealthy boosters, they’re powerful, and the porn lawyer is kidding himself if he thinks they’ll go down without a major kind of fight.

They’re the Delta Force of college programs. He better bring an army with him if he plans on taking down Coach K.

 

"These guys have been an incredible group for me to coach."

This is about to get very interesting, and I can’t wait to see if there’s actually any evidence here or if these are all baseless claims.

