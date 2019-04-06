Michael Avenatti Suggests Zion Williamson’s Mother Might Have Been Bribed So That He’d Play At Duke

Michael Avenatti suggested late Friday night that Zion Williamson’s mother might have been bribed for her son to play at Duke.

Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, who is being charged for allegedly extorting Nike, tweeted that Coach K should ask if Williamson’s mother Sharonda Sampson was paid fake consulting fees in 2016 and 2017 as bribes. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

.@DukeMBB – About this denial by Coach K the other day relating to payments by Nike…Can you please ask Zion Williamson’s mother – Sharonda Sampson – whether she was paid by @nike for bogus “consulting services” in 2016/17 as part of a Nike bribe to get Zion to go to Duke? Thx. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 6, 2019

I almost forgot – long day – @DukeMBB can you also have your close friends at @Nike check their Nike Vendor Portal for payments to “Sharonda Sampson Consulting”. Just search 2016 to the present. Appreciate it. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 6, 2019

Well, things are about to get kicked off in a major way. I think we all know Avenatti was going to go down swinging, and he had already suggested that he might have info on Duke.

Of course, Coach K has already said “there’s nothing there” to any claims from the disgraced lawyer. However, I think it’s pretty clear at this point in time that this situation isn’t going away.

For as much as I hate Duke (a ton), I really hope Zion is clean. He’s maybe the most likable guy in college basketball in my lifetime, and it’d be awful if he got embroiled in some big pay-for-play scandal.

I don’t have a problem with players taking money, but I just don’t want to see Zion become the center of some massive scandal. Any other Duke player would be fine, but the freak of nature forward should be off-limits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionlw10) on Mar 25, 2019 at 5:48pm PDT

As for Avenatti, you’d think he’d be more busy spending time defending himself from the federal charges he’s facing and a little less time focused on Duke.

The Blue Devils are arguably the most powerful program in all of sports. They’ve got insanely wealthy boosters, they’re powerful, and the porn lawyer is kidding himself if he thinks they’ll go down without a major kind of fight.

They’re the Delta Force of college programs. He better bring an army with him if he plans on taking down Coach K.

This is about to get very interesting, and I can’t wait to see if there’s actually any evidence here or if these are all baseless claims.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter