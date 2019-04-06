AOC Responds To ‘Black Accent’ Criticism By Saying That’s How She Talks, Videos Tell Another Story

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded Friday to critics who accused her of using a fake black accent during her speech at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention.

“Folks talking about my voice can step right off,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same. Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up. My Spanish is the same way.”

“As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx,” she continued in another tweet. “I act & talk like it, *especially* when I’m fired up and especially when I’m home. It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time.”

To recap, critics felt like AOC laid it on pretty thick during her Friday speech, speaking in an accept she otherwise doesn’t usually use. This was pointed out by Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra, who eventually got blocked after later posting videos that seemed to counter her claim. (RELATED: Conservative Twitter Throttles AOC For Reagan Racism Comments)

“Ocasio-Cortez claims that she used the same accent during her ‘Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech,'” Saavedra tweeted. “This is a lie. Accurately reporting on what she said and how she said it is not a ‘conspiracy mill.'”

Saavedra then tweeted out both speeches to prove his point:

Then, the block:

Regardless, the hits kept coming from critics who saw her sudden speech pattern change as disingenuous.

