AOC Responds To ‘Black Accent’ Criticism By Saying That’s How She Talks, Videos Tell Another Story

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded Friday to critics who accused her of using a fake black accent during her speech at Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention.

“Folks talking about my voice can step right off,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech, same. Any kid who grew up in a distinct linguistic culture & had to learn to navigate class enviros at school/work knows what’s up. My Spanish is the same way.”

“As much as the right wants to distort & deflect, I am from the Bronx,” she continued in another tweet. “I act & talk like it, *especially* when I’m fired up and especially when I’m home. It is so hurtful to see how every aspect of my life is weaponized against me, yet somehow asserted as false at the same time.”

To recap, critics felt like AOC laid it on pretty thick during her Friday speech, speaking in an accept she otherwise doesn’t usually use. This was pointed out by Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra, who eventually got blocked after later posting videos that seemed to counter her claim. (RELATED: Conservative Twitter Throttles AOC For Reagan Racism Comments)

Ocasio-Cortez speaks in an accent that she never uses while telling a room of predominately black people that there is nothing wrong with them folding clothes, cooking, and driving other people around on a bus for a living. pic.twitter.com/FIbIAPokt0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 5, 2019

“Ocasio-Cortez claims that she used the same accent during her ‘Women’s March & Kavanaugh speech,'” Saavedra tweeted. “This is a lie. Accurately reporting on what she said and how she said it is not a ‘conspiracy mill.'”

Saavedra then tweeted out both speeches to prove his point:

Then, the block:

Regardless, the hits kept coming from critics who saw her sudden speech pattern change as disingenuous.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is speaking in front of a predominately Black audience, and she is using this weird “Ebonics” accent in her voice.

She damn near sounds like Diamond & Silk#lol

I’m surprised she didn’t end her speech with “can you jive turkeys dig it”.

???? pic.twitter.com/SxNfXrpOEJ — Tariq Nasheed ???????? (@tariqnasheed) April 6, 2019

Rep.@AOC received private tutoring lessons from Hillary Clinton in “Black People Voice Technique” before she spoke at Al Sharptons conference. She had a bottle of hot sauce on standby in her purse in case she needed it. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) April 6, 2019

You are not black. Stop the cultural misappropriation AOC. #swidt https://t.co/5gt0JGQiWK — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) April 6, 2019

BS. You have never spoken with that accent ever. Your wacko fans believe whatever you say but anyone that wants to listen to any other speech VS that one is able to see that you are a scam artist. Jenny from the Westchester block. https://t.co/7FbQTZNXFE — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 6, 2019

it’s disgusting and racist to talk like that in front of a predominantly Black audience as if they couldn’t otherwise understand. You need to apologize and go to sensitivity classes! https://t.co/MER73SZv8R — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 6, 2019

