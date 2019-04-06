Former Auburn Football Coach Tommy Tuberville Is Running For Senate

Well-known college football coach Tommy Tuberville announced his candidacy for the 2020 Senate election in Alabama Saturday.

“After more than a year of listening to Alabama’s citizens, I have heard your concerns and hopes for a better tomorrow. I am humbled to announce the next step — I will be a GOP candidate for US Senate. I invite you to join my team,” Tuberville wrote on Twitter.

Tuberville will run as a Republican against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary, will work on Tuberville’s campaign, according to CBS Sports.

Tuberville already has at least one opponent in Republican Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne for the primary set for March 3, 2020.

This isn’t the first time Tuberville, 64, has considered jumping into politics — he considered running for Alabama governor in 2018. (RELATED: PAC Behind Ocasio-Cortez’s Rise Challenges Democratic Leadership With DCCC Blacklist Launch)

Tuberville’s announcement comes just after Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz decided to dispel rumors Friday that he was going to run for Senate in Alabama. The state has an unusually lenient one-day residency requirement.

Tuberville won 159 games in 21 seasons as head coach at Mississippi, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati, according to The Associated Press. He stepped down from his position at Cincinnati in 2016.

Many 2020 Senate races are already in full swing. Former astronaut Mark Kelly announced in February he’s “launching” a campaign for Senate in Arizona to unseat appointed Republican Sen. Martha McSally.

