Virginia Tops Auburn In Final Four Thriller

Virginia men’s basketball came out victorious in a battle between two programs looking to win their first ever national championships.

Virginia beat the Auburn Tigers to make their first ever national championship game, continuing their magical March run. The Cavaliers will play the winner of tonight’s game between Michigan State and Texas Tech for the title on Monday.

For the Tigers, the season ends in the final four. The program has never made a national championship game appearance. (RELATED: Why Virginia Must Beat Auburn And Advance To The National Championship)

The refs missed multiple crucial calls at the end of the game, including a questionable foul call and an obvious double dribble.

Foul is a foul. Even if your an Auburn fan, you got to admit this is a foul. Clear contact while ball still in hand and defender jumps forward into shooter. Also, doesn’t allow shooter room to land. pic.twitter.com/VELeIKRQHs — Sam Allen (@CoachSamAllen) April 7, 2019



I could watch this on loop all day. In fact, I probably will. I’ll pour one out for these officials.

An Auburn bar didn’t realize a foul was called on the last shot…and then they found out #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/l5Mu5M6nLI — Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) April 7, 2019



I could mock Auburn for having only won one national championship in a major sport since 1957, but I’m not going to do that. Instead, I have to congratulate the Tigers on an amazing run that nobody thought was possible.

As a life-long Alabama fan, this is a tough day. Watching your arch-rival and supposed “little brother,” play in a final four game while you’re on your third coach in five years is rock-bottom. (RELATED: Alabama Parts Ways With Avery Johnson)

I hope to one day see the Alabama basketball program at this level, but for now I’ll just tip my hat to head coach Bruce Pearl and Auburn. Congrats to them. They had a heck of a season.

Follow William Davis on Twitter