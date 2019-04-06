‘Westworld’ Creators Lisa Joy And Jonah Nolan Sign Massive Deal With Amazon

“Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan have signed an insanely large deal to produce content for Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal with Amazon is for “upward of $30 million per year” for five years. The duo will still oversee “Westworld,” which brings their current TV deals to an estimated value of $200 million. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

It’s also worth noting that their deal for the hit HBO show is for another three seasons, despite the fact the show hasn’t been renewed past season three. That matches up with reports that “Westworld” has been mapped out for five seasons.

It’s good news for fans everywhere of the Ed Harris show that Nolan and Joy aren’t going anywhere. I don’t want anybody else to take it over. Those two have created something special, and I don’t think anybody else could possible match it. (RELATED: Jimmi Simpson Says He’s ‘Not Invited’ Back For Season Three Of ‘Westworld’)

It’s obviously awesome that Joy and Nolan are getting paid a ton of money. There’s no doubt at all that they deserve every single penny.

They’re creative geniuses, and anybody who disagrees simply has no idea what they’re talking about. I don’t know how anybody could watch five minutes of “Westworld” and think differently.

I’m also glad they were able make sure the couple stuck around for the long haul on the HBO hit. There’s nobody else that I’d want leading the way.

Now, we just need to prepare for season three, which should get here in 2020. I can’t wait. Their first two seasons were epic, and I have no doubt that the third run will be the exact same way.

