Twitter Reacts To The Wild Virginia/Auburn Final Four Ending

Virginia set the internet on fire after beating Auburn in the Final Four Saturday night.

The Cavaliers won 63-62 after Kyle Guy was fouled on a three point shot with .6 on the clock. He went to the line and hit all three free throws to secure the win. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Foul is a foul. Even if your an Auburn fan, you got to admit this is a foul. Clear contact while ball still in hand and defender jumps forward into shooter. Also, doesn’t allow shooter room to land. pic.twitter.com/VELeIKRQHs — Sam Allen (@CoachSamAllen) April 7, 2019

The reactions from around the web are awesome. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, especially for Auburn fans who thought they’d won the game before realizing there was a foul called.

Check out the best moments below.

Here’s how excited people in Wisconsin are for Virginia and Tony Bennett (a Wisconsin native and former Badgers assistant coach) to play for a national title, this is one reaction from a DIEHARD Wisconsin fan to watch UVA win. pic.twitter.com/6BsZy6tmuR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 7, 2019

An Auburn bar didn’t realize a foul was called on the last shot…and then they found out #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/l5Mu5M6nLI — Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) April 7, 2019

Agony for Auburn and Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/q4biAlCc4L — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 7, 2019

Auburn fans thought they had won it … pic.twitter.com/CPpnEq1Sh7 — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2019

The soggiest of sorrows for this Auburn fan pic.twitter.com/EjOhCzaUGs — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 7, 2019

THE MOMENT #UVA TOOK DOWN AUBURN. WE DID IT. pic.twitter.com/o64ciTVzSq — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) April 7, 2019

Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner and chant S-E-C, not having realized they called a foul and Virginia won the game pic.twitter.com/l4L2WlpbxK — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 7, 2019

I can’t tell you how incredible that ending was. What a wild swing of events. One moment, Auburn has it in the bag and then Virginia walks away with a win.

To tell you how happy people are back in Wisconsin for Tony Bennett, that first video really says it all. They’re treating this situation like it’s almost the Badgers. So much joy and elation to watch that man now play for a title. You couldn’t script a reaction more honest and pure than the video up top.

I feel like we should pretty much all be cheering for Virginia at this point.

“For him, in that setting to do it, it doesn’t get much better than that.” – Bennett on Kyle hitting the free throws #GoHoos #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/dSDkn0oZ1T — Virginia Men’s Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) April 7, 2019

As for the Auburn fans, they learned the tough lesson that it ain’t over until the fat lady sings, and she sang once Guy hit that third and final free throw. I can’t imagine how pissed off and sad they must have been. Welcome to the world of college sports!

Don’t celebrate before the clock hits zero! That’s day one kind of stuff.

Now, there’s a matchup between Texas Tech and Virginia Monday night for the championship. It’s going to be epic.