Buttigieg Calls Evangelicals Who Support Trump Hypocrites

Democratic mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg argued that evangelicals who support President Donald Trump are hypocrites in a Sunday edition of “Meet The Press.”

“It’s something that frustrates me because the hypocrisy is unbelievable,” Buttigieg said, defending past comments he made about Trump’s religion.

“Here you have somebody that not only acts in a way that’s not consistent with anything I hear in scripture, lifting up those among us, immigrants, focusing your efforts on the poor but personally how you’re supposed to conduct yourself, not look at me-ism but humbling yourself among others. Foot washing is a central image in the new testament,” Buttigieg continued. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Said ‘All Lives Matter’ In 2015)

“We see the diametric opposite of that in this presidency. I think there was a cynical process where he decided to, for example, pretend to be pro-life and govern accordingly which was good enough to bring many evangelicals over to his side. But even on the version of Christianity that you hear from the religious right, which is about sexual ethics, I cannot believe that somebody who was caught writing hush money to adult film actresses is somebody they should be lifting up as the kind of person you want leading this nation,” he concluded.

“Mayor Pete” announced his candidacy in January and has made news criticizing Trump’s religion before. He called Vice President Mike Pence the “Cheerleader for the porn-star presidency” during a CNN town hall last month.

“I’m reluctant to comment on another person’s faith, but I would say it is hard to look at this president’s actions and believe that they’re the actions of somebody who believes in God,” Buttigieg told Kirsten Powers, according to an op-ed in USA Today.

His support in the polls has increased. He also attended a fundraiser in Hollywood Wednesday where he spoke to celebrities and workers alike about his plan for the country.