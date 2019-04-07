Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Completes Unreal Sideline Pass During Spring Game

It might only be April, but Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence already appears to be in mid-season form.

Lawrence, who absolutely dominated Alabama in the national title game last season, threw a pass Saturday during his team’s spring game that is simply mind-boggling. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabam a For National Title)

The highly-touted NFL prospect rolled out to his left and completed a strike to the sideline that is almost hard to comprehend. Give it a watch below.

How? How did he complete that throw? He rolled off to his weak side and threw a ball that most starters in the NFL probably couldn’t do. (RELATED: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Pushes A Guy During Basketball Game After Screen)

That kid is only 19! He’s 19 and out there throwing passes that are incredible. It’d be one thing if he rolled off to his dominant side. It’d still be difficult and impressive, but it wouldn’t be the same.

The fact he threw that pass rolling to his left is jarring.

This kid is going to have NFL general managers and coaches salivating for the next two seasons. People are talking about #TankForTua, but they really should be talking about tanking for Lawrence.

As I’ve said before, he’s the best quarterback prospect that I’ve seen in the last 15 years at a minimum. The kid is going to be a stud at the next level, and the fact he’s got two more years to develop should terrify defensive coordinators.