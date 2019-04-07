Jack Coan ‘Dominating First-Team Reps’ For Wisconsin, Graham Mertz Appears Second On The Depth Chart

Jack Coan appears to be at the top of the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Wisconsin Badgers right now.

Following the sixth spring practice for my squad, Jason Galloway reported that Coan was “dominating first-team reps.” (RELATED: Should Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers In 2019?)

Highly-touted freshman recruit Graham Mertz led all the other quarterbacks for reps during the scrimmage portion of the practice. That would seem to indicate that he’s likely second on the depth chart right now.

Obviously, we don’t know everything that is happening behind the scenes right now, but it’s a bit mind-boggling to me that we’re six practices in and Coan is getting more reps than Mertz.

The freshman phenom is the future of the program, and is arguably already the second most visible face behind Jonathan Taylor. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

Did we bring him in so that he could ride the bench? I don’t think so.

I almost feel obligated to say this at this point, but I have nothing against Coan. He’s a nice player, and he’s got some talent.

There’s no question about it at all. Is a quarterback capable of elevating a program to where I want it to be? Judging from what I saw last year relieving Alex Hornibrook, the answer to that question is no.

We have to be bold, and we have to give Mertz every single opportunity to win the job.

Paul Chryst needs to do the right thing and ride with Mertz. I’d rather roll the dice and swing for the fence than sit back and just accept a scenario where we likely win nine or 10 games.

Fortune favors those willing to get risky and take chances. Right now, Coan might be the safe option but he’s not the one with the higher ceiling.

Let’s ride and roll with the young freshman and see where it gets us.