Oilers Star Connor McDavid Suffers Scary Knee Injury Against The Flames

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid suffered a scary injury late Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

McDavid was racing down the ice when he crashed into the net, and went down hard. It became evident immediately that he was in serious pain. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

Watch the injury below.

Just awful. #Oilers‘ Connor McDavid needed help off the ice after crashing hard into the goal post. pic.twitter.com/Jt06vEqEUZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 7, 2019

The good news for the young phenom is that he didn’t break his leg. At this time, it’s not known what might be the extent of the damage, but we do know that it’s not broken.

How he manage to keep it intact is beyond me, but it’s good news for Oilers fans everywhere. McDavid is the future of the team and the best young player in the entire league, so the last thing you need out of him is an annihilated knee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Mcdavid (@mcdavid97) on Mar 29, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

The Oilers won’t be playing in the playoffs, which means McDavid has all the time in the world to heal. Despite not breaking his leg, my guess is that he won’t be on the ice anytime soon.

You hate to see injuries like the one above, but it sounds like it could have been much worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Mcdavid (@mcdavid97) on Aug 3, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

He needs to get well soon because the NHL certainly doesn’t want the rising face of the league sidelined for months on end.

