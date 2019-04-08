The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Is Half Off Right Now For A Limited Time

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, including a 1-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, is on sale for $35.

Raising kids with modern technology can be a tricky balance between utilizing all the wonderful tools the internet has to offer and safeguarding your children from all the other stuff. The Echo Dot Kids Edition is designed with kids in mind, offering the same Alexa-based entertainment, but with filters for a younger audience.

This Echo Dot Kids Edition plus a one-year subscription to kid-friendly Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is 50 percent off today on Amazon

Like the traditional Echo Dot, the Echo Dot Kids Edition will play music, answer questions, read stories, and even tell jokes. As an added bonus, it comes with a free 1-year subscription of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, giving your child access to ad-free entertainment, kid-friendly games, and over 1000 Audible books for kids. And because we all know that accidents happen — especially with kids — the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition sports a rugged kid-friendly case and a 2-year “worry-free” guarantee.

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is a great product for any parent looking to keep their family connected, while also safeguarding their children from the many dangers of the internet. And with the added bonus of a 1-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, the Echo Dot Kids Edition is a steal at $35.

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is on sale for $34.99, 50 percent off the normal price of $69.99.

