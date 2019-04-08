Bruce Pearl Tells Auburn Fans To ‘Get Over’ Final Four Loss

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl sent a message to fans who are still upset about a couple of disputed calls Saturday that ended his team’s season: “Get over it.”

Auburn fans are still bitter after the officials both missed an obvious double-dribble and called a ticky-tack foul on Virginia guard Kyle Guy’s last shot. Pearl appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Monday morning to let the college basketball world know that his program is moving forward. (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To The Wild Virginia/Auburn Final Four Ending)

“There is human error involved in the game … that’s part of the game. Get over it.” -Bruce Pearl on the missed double-dribble call pic.twitter.com/j9D6BoYX9s — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 8, 2019



“There is human error involved in the game,” Pearl said. “That’s part of the game. Get over it.”

Good for Pearl. Auburn fans are still extremely upset about the way the game ended, but they had an incredible run, becoming the first team from my home state to ever make a Final Four.

It’s brutal to lose a game the way Auburn lost Saturday’s Final Four game, especially when you’ve already vandalized your own campus.

Regardless, it’s time for Auburn fans to get over the fact that they are not playing in Monday’s national championship game. Good for Pearl for shutting down the outrage machine.

