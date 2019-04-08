Cory Booker Tells A 9-Year-Old What His ‘Superpower’ Is

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker revealed his superpower Sunday during a town hall in Londonderry, New Hampshire.

A contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Booker was reportedly speaking to a crowd of about 250 people when he took a question from 9-year-old Alex Kinnane.

“My dad says you’re a superhero,” the child explained. “So what’s your superpower?”

“The ability to find ways to partner with people who disagree with me,” Booker responded. “And tearing down walls that exist between Americans to create justice and unity.”

Booker’s actions of late suggest that, if he truly does possess that particular “superpower,” he does not necessarily deploy it often. (RELATED: Cory Booker: ‘I Am Not A Socialist’)

For example, during the confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh — and the following hearings regarding alleged sexual misconduct — Booker chose not to “partner with people who disagree.”

Instead:

He declared himself “Spartacus” and released information he claimed was “confidential” — if he had waited to listen to the other side, he would have learned that the information was already approved for public release.

He delivered a 20 minute speech against Kavanaugh and walked out of the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting without even waiting to hear arguments from the other side.

Booker, who announced his presidential bid in February, has already promised that he will choose a female vice-presidential candidate if he wins the nomination.

