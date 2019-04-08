Eric Swalwell’s New Campaign Slogan Ruthlessly Mocked On Twitter

Your first name

Less than an hour after tweeting his presidential bid announcement Monday evening, Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell used another tweet to share with America what appeared to be his new campaign slogan.

“Are you ready America?” Swalwell tweeted. “Let’s go big, be bold, and do good!”

Are you ready America? Let’s go big, be bold, and do good! pic.twitter.com/gk9SPDT4FN — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 8, 2019

Several were quick to poke fun at the California congressman’s campaign slogan:

“Finally, we got what the people wanted: ‘Beto with less charm,'” wrote Nick Pappas.

Finally, we got what the people wanted: “Beto with less charm.” https://t.co/fkgEOF5OlH — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) April 8, 2019

Pappas’ tweet had at least one fan:

That is perfect. ???? — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 9, 2019

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile poked fun at Swalwell’s inclusion in what is already a crowded field. (RELATED: Dana Loesch Question On Gun Control Stops Eric Swalwell In His Tracks)

“Welcome candidate #101,” Brazile tweeted.

Voters “This field of candidates couldn’t get any dumber!”

Swalwell, “Hold my Zima.” He should’ve gone with “Submit, we have nukes.” https://t.co/6oav6yHHso — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 8, 2019



Townhall editor Katie Pavlich had another slogan in mind:

Swalwell campaign slogan: “Turn in your guns or I’ll nuke you” https://t.co/nKUbDiiWaT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 4, 2019



The social media ridicule didn’t just stop at the slogan. Others mocked Swalwell’s candidacy:

Would rather go to the dentist and get my teeth drilled with no Novocain #fixit https://t.co/yDy7Q0UeX3 — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) April 8, 2019

Eric Swalwell is the New Coke of Ford Pinto’s — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 8, 2019

Eric Swalwell, the guy who said he would nuke America in a tweet, has just announced he is running for President. 2020 is going to be hilarious ???? — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 9, 2019

Sometimes people run for President to raise their profile. At this point there are so many randos running for President that, well, just start a podcast. https://t.co/cGd4918DqK — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) April 8, 2019



To be fair, not everyone hated Swalwell’s new slogan:

Birth Of A Campaign Slogan https://t.co/phzsxPESYD — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) April 8, 2019



Follow Scott on Twitter