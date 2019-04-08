Gymnast Sam Cerio Breaks Both Her Legs In Horrifying Video
Gymnast Sam Cerio, who competes for Auburn, broke both her legs during a recent regional match.
Both of Cerio's legs just gave out Friday night. There's really not any other way to describe what happened. One moment her legs were fine, and the next, they were destroyed.
You can watch the video of the incident below if you fast forward to the 39-minute mark, but be aware that it's disgusting.
To be totally fair, I know nothing about gymnastics. Not a single thing. I have no idea if people get injured in the sport, but that is one of the most graphic injuries I've ever seen.
Absolutely disgusting on every single level. Frankly, it's downright terrifying. Cerio announced on her Instagram Sunday that she is done being a gymnast after the injury. The good thing is that she's working on an aerospace engineering degree to fall back on.
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always
If you suffer an injury like that, you should probably just live in a big bubble for the rest of your life. I’ve seen some gross stuff in my days, and that is among the worst of all of it.
I hope she gets better soon, but she’s got a long road ahead of her.