Gymnast Sam Cerio Breaks Both Her Legs In Horrifying Video

Gymnast Sam Cerio, who competes for Auburn, broke both her legs during a recent regional match.

Both of Cerio’s legs just gave out Friday night. There’s really not any other way to describe what happened. One moment her legs were fine, and the next, they were destroyed. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can watch the video of the incident below if you fast forward to the 39-minute mark, but be aware that it's disgusting.

To be totally fair, I know nothing about gymnastics. Not a single thing. I have no idea if people get injured in the sport, but that is one of the most graphic injuries I've ever seen.

Absolutely disgusting on every single level. Frankly, it's downright terrifying. Cerio announced on her Instagram Sunday that she is done being a gymnast after the injury. The good thing is that she's working on an aerospace engineering degree to fall back on.

If you suffer an injury like that, you should probably just live in a big bubble for the rest of your life. I've seen some gross stuff in my days, and that is among the worst of all of it.

I hope she gets better soon, but she’s got a long road ahead of her.