Johnny Manziel Says He Is In ‘Open Communication’ With Multiple NFL Coaches

Johnny Manziel is apparently in talks with some NFL coaches.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner briefly played in the Alliance of American Football before it shut down, and he looked solid in very limited reps. Was it enough to get him another shot in the NFL? Well, he’s apparently speaking with some coaches. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

“Right now, I have open communication with some coaches in the league, and I’m trying not to get too up about it or anything that kind of comes my way. I’m just taking it day by day and make the best of what’s going on,” Johnny Football told Dan Patrick Monday.

You can check out his full comments below.

Has he really done enough just yet to warrant another shot? It’s very hard to say, but I honestly think that a team will bring him in to work him out.

The man still moves the needle, and we all know that the NFL is all about generating buzz. Plus, the fact he provided that he can still sling it a bit shows that he’s got gas left in the tank.

If coaches are talking to him, then there’s some interest at some level. NFL coaches don’t waste time talking to people for no reason at all.

It’s a busy league and time is valuable. If communication lines are open, then hope is alive. After all, it only takes one coach, GM or owner to give him a shot.

Don’t bet against him!