JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Antonio Brown Calling Him Out On Twitter

Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster might not be on speaking terms much longer.

Brown called out his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Sunday on Twitter, and said he “fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year” in response to man tweeting of a photo of Smith-Schuster as the team’s MVP. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Trade For Antonio Brown, Give Him Contract Worth More Than $50 Million)

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Instead of going low, the former USC star took the high road when responding to Brown, who was traded to the Raiders in the offseason.

The best receiver on the Steelers roster replied with, “All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?”

All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Antonio Brown is such a clown. The dude just got straight paid by Oakland, and he’s busy starting dumb feuds on social media instead of just enjoying life.

I can’t imagine how insecure somebody must have to be in order to behave the way he does. The dude is making millions of dollars, and he just can’t seem to focus on anything other than himself and creating circuses.

As for Smith-Schuster, he’s only 22 and already more mature than Brown. Lots of players probably would have taken the bait and shot back hard.

He didn’t, and that’s a great sign if you’re running the Steelers.

Brown’s days in the NFL are going to be numbered if this is the behavior he’s going to carry out over the next couple years.

The Raiders handed him a fat new deal to win football games. They didn’t pay him to act like an idiot on social media.