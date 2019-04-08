Justin Bieber Defends ‘Prince Of Pop’ Title

Justin Bieber is defending his title as the “Prince of Pop.”

Observer Magazine released a front cover of Shawn Mendes and called him the “Prince of Pop.” Bieber didn’t like that and commented on Mendes’ Instagram post of the front cover, according to a report published Monday by TMZ.

“Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud (Canadian voice)…but if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard your [sic] a real bender on the ice we could just drop the bucket and tilt for it,” Bieber commented.

Fans of the two went crazy in the comments assuming Bieber was starting major beef with Mendes. Reminder: Mendes once dating Bieber’s now wife Hailey Baldwin. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Reacts After Shawn Mendes ‘Likes’ Photo Of Hailey Baldwin)

One user commented, “No [sic] trying to offend but everyone know [sic] JB is the prince of pop and there’s no other way.” Another added, “Shawn is wining this title bc [sic] he deserves it, if you have your problem just go to somewhere else to say he needs more works for this title. But this is his instagram [sic] and he & his fans are happy bout this, we should all congratulate him or just shut up.”

The two cleared up the matter when Bieber commented, “There is no competition and it was a playful joke people relax…” Mendes wrote back that if Bieber named a date or time he’d be there.