Matt Millen Will Broadcast Penn State Spring Football Game

Matt Millen will be back in the broadcast booth this upcoming weekend.

Millen stopped broadcasting Big Ten football games when he stepped away to battle amyloidosis. He’s since gotten a heart transplant, and it must have gone very well because he’ll be back Saturday for the Penn State spring football game, according to the university. (RELATED: Fox Releases Heart-Wrenching Video About Football Legend Fighting For His Life)

“All men die, but not every man lives. I’m not worried about dying… so I’m living.”@BigTenNetwork analyst Matt Millen remains a beacon of strength in his fight with amyloidosis, a rare life-threatening disease. pic.twitter.com/m6nn2hLAqu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2018

This great to see Matt Millen is one of the best guys associated with football. You just hate to see guys like him struggle, especially when they’ve been around for so long.

He was a dominant player for the Nittany Lions in college and won four Super Bowls in the NFL. The man is a living legend.

It should be interesting to see if he’s back in the booth for the 2019 B1G season. I hope like hell he is. He’s simply too good to not notice when he’s missing.

The fact he’s doing the spring game is a really good sign of what could be possible in the fall. I highly doubt that he’d be in the booth if he was still struggling with his health.

The PSU spring game is April 13. You can watch it at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Network.