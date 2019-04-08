Meghan McCain Snaps At Joy Behar On ‘The View’: ‘Part Of Your Job Is To Listen To Me’

Meghan McCain shocked her co-host Joy Behar into silence on “The View” Monday during a spat over illegal immigration and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation from the Trump administration.

McCain chided President Donald Trump for seemingly taking immigration policy advice from cable news personalities rather than his cabinet officials but conceded that the border is in a crisis. (RELATED: Here’s Why Trump And Nielsen Parted Ways)

“This is a hard line issue for people who live in border states,” McCain said. “Many friends of mine — this is the number one and only issue.”

Behar replied that the United States should be sending significantly more aid to Central and South American countries, including buying residents houses, in order to reduce levels of immigration and asylum claims.

“Keep them there happy,” Behar said. “Give them a house, give them food, help them — ”

“Give a Nicaraguan a house?” McCain said incredulously. “Well, we’ve had a bunch of — ”

“Hold on, I’ve listened to you, just let me finish,” Behar requested.

McCain let out a chortle, and shot back, “Part of your job is to listen to me … I’m just saying.”

Cohost Whoopi Goldberg intervened in the situation, stating, “Here’s the deal, here’s what’s not going to happen today — we’re not going to do this. Everybody gets a conversation piece, everybody gets to say their piece and we don’t need to comment if we don’t like what we’re hearing.”

