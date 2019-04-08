Mike Huckabee Responds To Stacey Abrams’ Claims About ‘Evil’ Georgia Heartbeat Bill

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee responded to former Democratic Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams’ claims about Georgia’s heartbeat bill Monday, calling her comments “disgusting.”

Abrams appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Sunday and attacked the pro-life bill as “evil” and “restrictive.” (RELATED: Actor Dean Cain Speaks Out After Hollywood Hates On Georgia Heartbeat Bill)

“You should not have to worry about your ability to control your bodily autonomy because the governor has pushed such an abominable and evil bill that is so restrictive,” she said. “It’s not only bad for morality and our humanity — It’s bad for business.”

WATCH:

“I just want to say the people of Georgia, particularly pro-life bible-believing people are so grateful to Gov. Brian Kemp and the legislature for recognizing that once a baby has a heartbeat it’s hard to deny that that is a human life,” Huckabee said on “Fox & Friends.”

He also said he was appalled by Abrams’ comments and called them “sick” and “sad.”

“Human beings have heartbeats. Blobs of protoplasm do not. And for Stacey Abrams to make this comment … that it’s perfectly okay to kill the heartbeat of a baby because it’s good for business. I find that appalling. I find that disgusting. It’s sad, it’s sick,” Huckabee said.

“And I hope that somewhere among Democrats who even, perhaps believe in abortion, they recognize that the science on this, and they love to talk about science all the time. Then let’s talk about the science of biology and stop the madness of killing babies with a heartbeat. Surely we’re civilized enough to think that that’s just flat-out evil.”

