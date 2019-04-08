Miranda Lambert Throws Shade At Blake Shelton By Changing Up Lyrics During ACM Performance

Miranda Lambert changed the lyrics during her performance of “Little Red Wagon” at the 2019 Academy of Country Music awards Sunday.

Lambert showed up to the ACM awards with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin and some shade for ex husband Blake Shelton. While performing her hit “Little Red Wagon,” Lambert sang “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” instead of singing “I live in Oklahoma.”

Shelton is from Oklahoma and that is where the two lived after they married in 2011. The two divorced June of 2015 amid reports of cheating. Both of them have since moved on. Shelton and “The Voice” co-host Gwen Stefani began dating around November of 2015. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Teases Upcoming Tour In Instagram Post)

Lambert more recently got secretly married to McLoughlin in January of 2019. All four were in attendance of the ACM awards, however some are not sure if Shelton and Stefani were still in the audience during the performance, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fans on Twitter brought the subtle shade to everyone’s attention. One user wrote, “HAHAHAHAHA MIRANDA LAMBERT SINGING ‘I got the hell out of Oklahoma’ AT THE ACMS IS A MOOD.”

Another added, “Sooo tickled at @mirandalambert’s performance. She changed her lyrics to, ‘I got the hell out of Oklahoma.'”

I think I’m on the other side of this though. Some Twitter users were unimpressed with the lyrics change. Once you’ve moved on in the way that Lambert has supposedly moved on, you don’t need to throw shade at your ex like that. I mean, she’s in a whole new marriage.