Kirstjen Nielsen Exits, Democrats Race-Bait, And Obama Loves Himself

Today’s show covers a lot of ground. The secretary of Homeland Security resigns, Democrats play the race card a lot, and nobody loves Barack Obama like Barack Obama.

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned Sunday after failing to secure the southern border. Liberal activist groups are working to assure Nielsen and any other people associated with President Donald Trump aren’t able to find work ever again. One of the groups behind this action is none other than the Southern Poverty Law Center, which just lost its founder over allegations of a history of racist and sexist activity. You can’t make this stuff up.

Every Democratic candidate for president has endorsed the idea of reparations. We have the audio. Meanwhile, Democratic activists and a member of Congress in Chicago rally to support the prosecutor who let Jussie Smollett off the hook by demonizing the police.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush said police are “the sworn enemy of black people,” and a community activist called police the “Blue Klux Klan.” They did this at an event organized by Jesse Jackson, where prosecutor Kim Foxx was in attendance. But at no point did anyone condemn the remarks from Rush or the activist. We discuss the impact that will have on a community already ravaged by hundreds of murders.

Massachusettes Democratic Sen. and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pledged to get rid of the filibuster if Democrats retake the White House — yet another example of Democrats fighting to destroy any checks on power when they have it.

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff continues to repeat the lie that the president is a racist who supports anti-Semitism and refuses to condemn white supremacists. We have all the audio.

And Barack Obama set a new record for referring to himself at a public speaking event in Germany — more than doubled it, as a matter of fact. We set some of the examples to music because why not?

