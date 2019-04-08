Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Paradise Lost’

We’re getting a new “SEAL Team” episode Wednesday night on CBS, and it looks great.

The plot of the new episode, according to the YouTube description, “While Bravo Team is deployed to train Filipino SEALs, a surprise bomb attack in Manila leaves them in peril.”

For those of you who might not be up to date, Bravo was also in the Philippines in the last episode as well. The preview is pretty lit. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Dirt, Dirt, Gucci’ Is Excellent)

What are you doing with your life if you’re not watching this show? Seriously, what are you doing? It’s nonstop action and it also does a phenomenal job shining a light on what happens off of the battlefield.

We got a long story arc in Mexico earlier in the season, and it looks like we might be in the Philippines for a minute or two. I’m here for it.

I’m here for every second of it. Plus, Davis is in OCS, and that storyline should be a lot of fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Apr 4, 2019 at 12:41pm PDT

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch the “Paradise Lost” episode. You know that I will be watching with the rest of the nation.