PREVIEW: National Title Game Between Virginia And Texas Tech Begins At 9:20 EST On CBS

Gentlemen, the day of the college basketball national title game has arrived.

Virginia and Texas Tech will take the court tonight at 9:20 EST on CBS to play for the championship, and I’m all in on the Cavaliers. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Let me be crystal clear here. I want Tony Bennett and his guys to stomp all over the Red Raiders. I want it to get ugly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops) on Apr 7, 2019 at 8:02pm PDT

The Red Raiders have had a nice run. They really have and we’re all happy for them. Their fans better have the tissues ready because it’s all over tonight.

I love everything about Bennett’s program, the pace he plays the game, the way he develops and coaches young men and I want to watch that man raise a banner. The “experts” have said the pace he plays can’t win in the modern college game. Virginia (and to a lesser extent my Badgers) are proof that the talking heads don’t know anything.

Yes, the fact he’s from Wisconsin and used to coach on the Badgers staff certainly doesn’t hurt. It just adds to his legendary status.

In case you’re wondering who people back home are supporting tonight, go ahead and take a look at the video below. (RELATED: Twitter Reacts To The Wild Virginia/Auburn Final Four Ending)

Here’s how excited people in Wisconsin are for Virginia and Tony Bennett (a Wisconsin native and former Badgers assistant coach) to play for a national title, this is one reaction from a DIEHARD Wisconsin fan to watch UVA win. pic.twitter.com/6BsZy6tmuR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 7, 2019

I don’t want a great game that goes down to the wire. I want the Cavaliers to stomp all over Texas Tech. I want them to murder their souls and spirits.

Break the will of their fans, steal their women away and ride off into the sunset. That’s what I want tonight, and that’s what I think we’re going to get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops) on Apr 6, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

Tune in tonight to watch all the action, and sound off in the comments with who you think will win.

