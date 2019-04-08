Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Enters The NBA Draft

Purdue star Carsen Edwards is headed to the NBA.

The dynamic guard set the world of college basketball on fire through the Elite 8 of March Madness, and he feels that now is the time to make the jump to the pros. (RELATED: The March Madness Bracket Has Been Released)

Edwards announced the decision on his Twitter Sunday night saying that he was “ready for the next chapter.” You can read his whole message below.

I have no idea what Edwards will do in the NBA. Not a clue at all. He could be a star or he could bomb. I have no idea.

What I do know for sure is that his run though the tournament these past few weeks was unreal. That game against Virginia was absurd.

He was chucking from all over the court in a fashion that I’d never seen before.

At the very least he will always be remembered as a legend for the Boilermakers, and frankly, that might be cooler than being an NBA player.

College sports stars are treated like they’re superhuman. There are a lot of pro basketball players. There are very few college legends.

After what he did in the tournament, Edwards is now in that group.

It should be fun to see what he can do at the next level.

