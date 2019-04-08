R. Kelly Wants The Press To ‘Take It Easy’ On Him

R. Kelly took to Instagram to beg the media to “take it easy” on him ahead of a paid event Saturday.

Kelly seems to just want some peace and quiet amid allegations he sexually abused four women, three of whom were underage at the time, according to Page Six. He shared a video urging the press to leave him alone when they see him in the club for an event.

“Yo, this is your boy Kells and I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me,” Kelly said to his followers. “This is how I get paid for right now.”

Kelly continued, “So if you see me in the club, with a couple drinks in my hand, and chilling, please, take it easy.” (RELATED: One Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victims Claims He Attempted To Silence Her With Threatening Letter)

As previously reported, Kelly took a huge financial hit after the premiere of the HBO documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which detailed some of the sexual abuse accusations against Kelly.

Friends of Kelly’s have had to help the singer out financially after he was arrested twice, once in February and once in March. (RELATED: The Chicago Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Is Reportedly A Christian Daycare Owner)

The embattled singer has also not been able to schedule any performances after many of his concerts were canceled following the accusations.