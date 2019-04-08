Report: R. Kelly’s First Performance Since Serving Time Behind Bars Lasts A Total Of 28 Seconds

R. Kelly took the stage early Sunday morning for his first performance since serving time behind bars after being accused of sexual assault and it reportedly lasted only 28 seconds.

The 52-year-old singer reportedly showed up just after 1:30 in the morning at the Dirty South Lounge in Springfield, Illinois, where he first took time taking selfies, dancing and chatting with those wanting to see him, according to reports published Monday by CNN affiliates WICS and WRSP. (RELATED: Fans Don’t React To R. Kelly’s Boycott Over Sexual Abuse Allegations The Way You’d Expect)

The “Bump N’ Grind” hitmaker then reportedly took the stage grabbed a mic and sang a total of 28 seconds of one of his songs before the place closed at 3 in the morning. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Says He Failed Alleged R. Kelly Survivors: ‘We Failed Our Communities As Black People’)

The cost for the event was reportedly $100, but dropped to $50 after Kelly had arrived. No other explanation for the drop in price was given; it could be due to entry at such a late point in the night.

Just hours before his first show, the singer announced his event on Instagram and made an appeal to the media to “take it easy” on him.

“Yo, this is your boy Kells and I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me,” Kelly explained in the clip. “This is how I get paid for right now.”

“So if you see me in the club, with a couple drinks in my hand, and chilling, please, take it easy,” he added.

It all comes after Kelly was arrested and booked on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse for allegedly assaulting four woman, three of whom were minors. He pleaded not guilty and was released after posting the $100,000 of the $1 million bond.

The singer also recently was arrested and booked for failing to pay $161,000 in back child support to his ex-wife. He spent some time behind bars before a “benefactor” paid the money he owed and he was released from jail.

Last month, his attorney Steve Greenberg asked a judge to grant permission for Kelly to travel to Dubai for planned concerts and to meet with the royal family, arguing that he needs to work so he can pay his child support and other legal expenses.

Shortly after, the government of Dubai issued a statement that the royal family never extended an invite to the singer.

“Authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by singer R. Kelly, nor are there any venues that have been booked,” a statement from the government’s Dubai Media Office read.

“[Kelly] has not been invited by the Dubai royal family for a performance,” it added.