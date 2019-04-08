Bernie Sanders: ‘Most’ Of Fox News Is ‘Right-Wing Propaganda’

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he views Fox News as propaganda for the Trump administration, in a Monday interview with The Huffington Post.

“In most respects, I think it is,” Sanders responded when Amanda Terkel asked him if he viewed the network as a propaganda outlet. “I think they have some people you could describe as real journalists but, obviously, most of that, I think is — most of the station is right-wing propaganda.”

Terkel also took the opportunity to accuse the network of propagating Islamophobia and “climate denial.”

Sanders is scheduled to have a town hall on the news network next Monday.

He explained his decision to host a town hall on Fox News during his appearance on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” last Thursday.

“I know who they are and I know the role that they are playing. So, to me, it is important to distinguish Fox News from the many millions of people who watch Fox News,” Sanders stated. “I think it is important to talk to those people and say, ‘You know what? I know many of you voted for Donald Trump, but he lied to you.'”

The Democratic National Committee announced last month that they would not permit Fox News to host a Democratic primary debate. DNC Chairman Tom Perez said that Fox News is “not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate.”

Perez’s decision was based on earlier reporting from by Jane Mayer of The New Yorker, which alleged that Fox News has become a propaganda outlet for the Trump administration.

Prior to the 2016 presidential primary, Sanders hosted a town hall on Fox News, which was moderated by Bret Baier. He and Martha MacCallum are scheduled to host the upcoming one.

Sanders will be the first official Democratic presidential candidate to host a town hall on the network. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is still contemplating a run, also held a town hall last week. (RELATED: Schultz Questions Timing Of Biden Accusers)

Others have been interviewed by Baier recently, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

