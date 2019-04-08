Sheriff Scott Israel Was Suspended — He’s Trying To Become Police Chief Somewhere Else

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, but Israel is still a candidate for a plum law enforcement position in another county.

Israel was relieved of duty because of his failure to act during the shooting a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last year. He contested the governor’s authority to suspend him, but the court sided with DeSantis. (RELATED: Judge To Broward County Sheriff: Yes, The Governor Can Fire You)

I am pleased that the court recognizes my authority as governor to suspend a public official for reasons of neglect of duty and incompetence. Now, I will ask the Florida Senate to move forward with the process of the formal removal of Scott Israel. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 4, 2019

“Sheriff Israel was elected by the people of Broward County to serve as sheriff through the election of 2020,” Israel’s attorney, Bob Kuehne, said Monday. “He fully intends to fulfill the will of Broward voters. He fully intends to serve in the capacity of sheriff of Broward County, and is currently challenging the governor’s action in suspending him for reasons Sheriff Israel maintains are not supported by the Florida Constitution.”

But even while he fights to get reinstated, a commissioner from one county over is pushing hard for him to become police chief of Opa-locka.

According to a report from the Miami Herald , Opa-locka Commissioner Alvin Burke has been lobbying for Israel — and Interim City Manager Newall J. Daughtrey is opposed. Daughtrey also reportedly sent Burke an email that suggested the commissioner had been pressuring him to fire the current police chief in order to make room for Israel.

Please understand that I cannot follow your directive to terminate the chief of police and hire Scott Israel at this time for reasons discussed.

Even if Burke gets his way, however, Israel will face one more roadblock: all city hires must be approved by the city’s oversight board, which is overseen by DeSantis.