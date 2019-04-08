Swalwell Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell announced he will be running for president in a teased clip from his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night.

“I talked to kids who sit in their classrooms afraid they’ll be the next victims of gun violence. They see Washington [D.C.] do nothing about it after the moments of silence,” Swalwell stated. “They see lawmakers who love their guns more than our kids and none of that is going to change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold on the solutions we offer, and do good in the way that we govern. I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m ready to solve these problems. I’m running for president of the United States.”

Rolling out what is presumably his campaign slogan, he tweeted, “Are you ready America? Let’s go big, be bold, and do good!”

Are you ready America? Let’s go big, be bold, and do good! pic.twitter.com/gk9SPDT4FN — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 8, 2019

He has a town hall on gun violence, which he plans on making the defining aspect of his platform, scheduled for Tuesday in Coral Springs, Florida with Parkland shooting survivor Cameron Kasky.

A member of the House Intelligence Committee, Swalwell has emerged as a strong critic of President Donald Trump, and has been one of many Democrats to repeatedly contest Attorney General William Barr’s conclusion that the Mueller report could not find evidence of collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. (RELATED: Swalwell Refuses To Say If He Believes Most Salacious Trump Dossier Claim)

Swalwell joined nearly 20 Democrats who have either already announced their candidacy or who are expected to run for president. According to an Emerson poll of Democratic Iowa caucus goers released last month, 25% of those surveyed picked former Vice President Joe Biden, who hasn’t even officially announced his candidacy, while Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was one percentage point behind him.

