Whoopi Goldberg Back In Hospital After Suffering Pneumonia

Whoopi Goldberg revealed on “The View” Monday that she once again had to be hospitalized to deal with a 24-hour flu following her pneumonia scare.

“I am here. I’m much better. I’m much, much better,” Goldberg shared during the ABC daytime talk show. “I had a 24-hour bug, which landed me back in the hospital last week, which is why I missed y’all on Thursday,” per Entertaiment Tonight. (RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Compares Barbara Walters To ‘Mommie Dearest’ In Tell-All Book About ‘The View’)

The co-host explained that this time her stay was not even close to her last one, which landed her in the hospital after suffering from pneumonia that became “septic.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

It “came and went,” she added.”I seem to be doing well. I’m here.”

The news comes after Goldberg was absent from the show for more than a month starting back in early February before she explained her disappearance in a video recording on March 8 and shared just how serious things got.

“I am here, I am up and moving around, not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am OK,” Goldberg shared. “So here is what happened. I had pneumonia, and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs which meant there was fluid and all kinds of stuff going on and yes I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news. I didn’t.”

“Thank you for all of your good wishes,” she continued. “All of the wonderful things that people have been saying, even people who are not like huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that’s gonna change when I get back, but for right now it’s brilliant and thank you for everything.”

The following week the outspoken host made her return the the show official and opened up about “how close to death” she really was.

“You think you can push through because you got a little cold, you say, ‘I’m just gonna keep going, keep going,” Goldberg explained. “And you think because you’ve healed quickly before that something crazy can’t happen. Well, it can.”

“I had double pneumonia and sepsis… and so they had to pump a lot of stuff out of me,” she added. “This is a cautionary tale for all of us. You must really take care of yourself because there is little, tiny stuff out there that will kill you that you never think of.”

Goldberg continued, “… The scariest moment was hearing my doctor say to me, ‘You do realize how close to death you were?’ That was like, ‘Uhhh actually, no, I hadn’t thought of it.’ He said, ‘Well, you need to think of it. You need to be really clear about what this is.'”