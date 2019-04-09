3 Of The Top 8 Websites In America Are Porn Sites

The porn industry absolutely dominates website rankings in America.

According to SimilarWeb.com, three of the top eight most visited websites in the United States are porn sites. Pornhub checked in at six, XNXX came in at seven and Xvideos entered the picture at eight. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

For comparison, the only five sites on the internet are more popular than those three porn sites for Americans are Google, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon and Yahoo. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I think we all know porn websites are relatively popular. You don’t need to look any further than the stats released by Pornhub for different events to know that, but coming in this high might be a shade unexpected. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Now, as somebody who knows porn stars (let’s not make a big deal out of it), it would only be a smart marketing strategy to push this news as far and wide as possible. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

After that happens, we have to find a way to get some fun soundbites from politicians during the 2020 election cycle. Imagine Bernie Sanders being asked if he has thoughts on Pornhub being more popular than Twitter and Wikipedia. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

My friends, those answers alone could probably buy me a yacht.

Whether you hate porn or not (I’m not looking for a debate), it is fascinating to see some of the studies about the numbers. For example, Pornhub’s numbers always take a hit whenever “Game of Thrones” comes out, which means they’re due for a decline in about five days.

Let us know in the comments if you’re surprised at all with the results. I can’t wait to see the responses.