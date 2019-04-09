Budweiser Delivers Incredible Tribute Video To Dwyane Wade Ahead Of Final Home Game

As Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade winds down his legendary NBA career, the tributes are pouring in, but one video just took the cake.

A Budweiser commercial highlighted the many acts of kindness that Wade has performed throughout his career. From buying his mom a church after she completed drug rehab, to comforting and honoring a Parkland survivor, Wade has certainly used his platform to do good, and he deserves immense credit for that. (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Hits Game Winner Against Golden State Warriors)

There’s no better way to do it than what Budweiser did:

Ahead of @DwyaneWade‘s final regular season game, Budweiser delivers the most non-traditional tribute video. It’s a must watch. pic.twitter.com/WXyk61IDMy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 9, 2019



The king of beers just became the king of video tributes. Somebody stop cutting the onions!

The Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers in the team’s final home game of the season, and that will likely be Wade’s final game in South Beach. It is possible that the Heat sneak into the playoffs, but the team would have to win its final two games, while having the Detroit Pistons lose its last two.

A few more hours until the last dance. pic.twitter.com/30oH5yKy3D — Lorenzo Butler (@LorenzoButlerPR) April 9, 2019



It would be nice to see Wade finish up in the playoffs, but his legacy is clearly set regardless of what happens.

Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest players of all time and a true champion on and off the court.

