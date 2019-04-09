Conor McGregor Allegedly Hit A Man At Irish Bar Over Khabib Comment

Conor McGregor is back in the news, and it’s not for a good reason.

According to the Irish Mirror Monday, McGregor allegedly punched a man this past weekend at the Dublin bar Drimnagh after being taunted over losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

The alleged victim spoke to the local authorities, but it’s not clear if McGregor — who just settled a lawsuit over allegedly smashing a man’s phone — has been interviewed about the incident at this point. TMZ reported that the alleged victim spoke to local authorities and confirmed that an investigation is underway without naming McGregor. No arrests have been made at this point. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Obviously, it’s just an allegation at this point, but it’s the latest incident that has led the Irish-born star to make headlines for the wrong reasons. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

He’s also currently facing a sexual assault investigation in his home country. The troubles and bad press just keep piling on.

He may have claimed that he’s retired from the UFC, but I’m not sure how much longer the league is going to even want to be connected with him.

The last thing that Dana White is one of the best fighters in the game running around allegedly causing problems left and right.

White is businessman, and his once-upon-a-time star fighter seemingly is becoming terrible for business.

Check back for more updates when we have them. In the meantime, McGregor might want to consider laying low for a bit.

