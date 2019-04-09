Soccer Player David Neres Met His Girlfriend By Sliding Into Her DMs With ‘Come To Me’ Line

Soccer player David Neres had a golden strategy for getting his current girlfriend, Kira Winona.

Did he have some elaborate plan? Did the Brazilian-born star ball out in some lavish display of wealth? Not even close. He simply told her who he was and asked her to come with him.

“I found her on Instagram and sent a private message: I am David Neres, come to me. That was enough for a date,” Neres told Het Parool when discussing his courtship of Winona, according the The Sun on Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I R A W I N O N A (@kirawinona) on Mar 2, 2019 at 3:34pm PST

I love this, and I want to try it immediately. It's an all-time cocky move from Neres. There's no other way to describe it.

I need to find a woman and DM her "I'm David Hookstead. Come to me." I need to know what type of response I would get like I need air in my lungs.

Unlike for Neres, I have a feeling it would result in a nice and happy relationship. I have a feeling that I'd be aired out in a heartbeat and roasted like it was going out of style.

I’m very—and I mean very—confident it wouldn’t work at all like it did for my guy Neres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I R A W I N O N A (@kirawinona) on Jan 31, 2019 at 2:38am PST

The cocky moves of some athletes when it comes to getting women is beyond parody. You guys wouldn’t believe some of the DMs women have shown me from marginal-at-best pro athletes.

Their confidence is truly beyond belief, and now I’m tempted to just follow in Neres footsteps. Hell, if it worked for him, then why wouldn’t work for me?

Major props to Neres. He’s truly a legend among men.

