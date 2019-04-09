Trump Tweets ‘Dark Knight’-Themed Re-Election Video

President Donald Trump tweeted out a video promoting his re-election campaign with music from “The Dark Knight,” an installment in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” series.

The video takes aim at several of the president’s political opponents, including former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Featuring Trump foe Rosie O’Donnell, as well as other celebrities like Bryan Cranston and Amy Schumer, the video boasts that Trump “proved them all wrong” in 2016, and plans to do so again in 2020. (RELATED: Hillary Adviser Brags After Poking Fun At McConnell Disability)

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019



In addition to slamming Trump’s personal and political adversaries, the two-minute clip also features a run-down of some of Trump’s biggest accomplishments since taking office, including the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, border security and the economy. (RELATED: Trump Breaks Silence On Kavanaugh)

The clip also shows Trump interacting with a group of devoted supporters, and closes with the words “2020,” looking forward to his re-election campaign.

Trump has made clear his plans to run for re-election next year under the “Keep America Great” slogan. Trump’s 2020 campaign has already set up its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Follow William Davis on Twitter