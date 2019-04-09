‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Reflects On Her Time Playing Daenerys

Emilia Clarke had some interesting comments about playing legendary “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys.

The British-born actress has played the character for nearly a decade, and it clearly has had a large impact on her. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Feb 28, 2019 at 8:16am PST

“I’ve had to stand up and be Daenerys. In all of these moments, I’ve had to stand on that rock and speak to a lot of people in a crazy language. … Daenerys is a tapestry of my entire adult life. Every major scene of Daenerys is every major scene of my life,” Clarke said in a video released by HBO Monday.

The Cast Remembers.

Look back on seven seasons of #GameofThrones before Sunday’s season premiere: https://t.co/PzTZTtV43L pic.twitter.com/fpCrayJQn9 — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 8, 2019

We’re only a few days away, and I just keep getting more and more excited. I honestly can’t wait. This upcoming Sunday is going to epic.

Anybody who disagrees simply has no idea what they’re talking about and should leave the country.

Seriously, what are you doing with your life if you’re not amped for “Game of Thrones” to return? What are you doing?

There’s only one thing to do at sundown Sunday. Fire up the TV, grab a beer and prepare of chaos.

You all know that’s exactly what I’ll be doing. It’s going to hopefully be an epic bloodbath.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter