Hillary Clinton Implies Millions Of Americans Who Voted Against Her Are White Nationalists

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton implied Tuesday that millions of Americans might be white nationalists, by association if nothing else.

The twice-unsuccessful Democratic presidential candidate tweeted a HuffPost article about far-right activists abroad who have adopted the slogans and rhetoric of President Donald Trump. “The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan,” was the comment Clinton added.

The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan. https://t.co/Pp8Z7hBFRc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2019

And Clinton is certainly not alone in her opinion. Actress Alyssa Milano responded to the confrontation between the Covington Catholic High School students and Native American activist Nathan Phillips by claiming that “the red MAGA hat is the new white hood.” (RELATED: ALyssa Milano Says ‘The Red MAGA Hat Is The New White Hood’)

But regardless of the actions or opinions of far-right activists abroad, there were over 60 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 — and most of them are neither far right nor “white nationalists.”

Critics immediately pointed out that Clinton was exercising the same strategy she employed in 2016, when she referred to Trump-supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

This strategy of smearing people worked really well for your 2016 campaign. https://t.co/tb9ax6APkf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2019

MeMaw was so successful the last time she called everyone who disagreed with her a racist that she’s going to try it again. @HillaryClinton https://t.co/DgIurwYidU — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 9, 2019

Clinton has said that she doesn’t intend to make a third attempt at the presidency.

Follow Virginia on Twitter