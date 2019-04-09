Josh Rosen Participates In Voluntary Offseason Conditioning With The Arizona Cardinals

Josh Rosen might not be with the Arizona Cardinals much longer, but he’s not letting it show if he’s upset.

The young quarterback was the first man in the building Monday for offseason conditioning, according to Ian Rapoport. The workouts are voluntary, not mandated by the team. (RELATED: Washington Redskins Reportedly Nearing A Trade Deal For Josh Rosen)

The #AZCardinals offseason conditioning program begins today, and not only is QB Josh Rosen in the building… he was the first guy in the building for new coach Kliff Kingsbury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2019

The fact Rosen showed up is a pretty significant development. It’s a sign that he’s still committed to the team, despite all the chatter around him being traded.

This might be a nice gesture from Rosen, but I highly doubt it’s going to stop the team from drafting Kyler Murray if that’s what Kingsbury and others in leadership have already decided.

Listen, I like Rosen. I think he has all the potential in the world, but he’s not the best fit for what Kingsbury wants to do. He’s just not. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

Murray is more mobile, he’s way more elusive and he’s literally the dream quarterback for the run-and-gun offense the former Texas Tech coach will run with the Cardinals.

I really hope that Rosen ends up somewhere that allows him to get plenty of reps and a fair shot at being the face of the franchise.

He’s extremely talented, and could do well if given the opportunity to succeed.

The NFL draft gets underway April 25. There’s going to be plenty of action, and I’m here for every second of it. It should be fascinating watching whatever happens with the former UCLA star.

