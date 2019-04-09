Khloé Kardashian Has 14 Fingers In Latest Epic Photoshop Fail

Khloé Kardashian is making headlines for another photoshop fail, this time after she posted a couple snaps that, under closer observation, show her with more than a dozen fingers.

The 34-year-old reality star posted the pictures in question Monday, showing her rocking a low-cut metallic dress with a severe leg slit.

She captioned it simply, “When the legendary Ms Ross invites you to her birthday party, you show UP as best you can. What a beautiful inspiration!! Thank you for having us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2019 at 8:34am PDT

A short time later, fans and other online users noticed that both of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s hands did not look right, with people zooming in to notice that she had 14 fingers in one of the shots, per People magazine. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“Please take a close look at both her hands and tell me I’m not the only one that sees the bad photo shopping ?????” one follower wrote.

Another one added, “Girl has 14 fingers”

“What’s with the fingers?” one other social media user noted next to the caption.

While another commented, “Why does she have extra fingers here?”

As of this piece, Kardashian has yet to respond to the backlash. Most recently, people called the reality TV star out on another Photoshop fail when people noticed her hands looked funny in a February post, showing her with what looked like two thumbs on one hand.

But some came to her defense, “Y’all stop saying she photoshopped her hand she just moving her hand too quick.”

While another noted, “The camera just caught her right as she was grooming her hair~get a grip.”

And when someone asked her what she would do if photo-editing apps suddenly disappeared she didn’t hold back, as usual.

“Would you? Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to ones life? Maybe I’m just different… but I don’t care to be negative or passive aggressive,” the Kardashian responded. “Our world is toxic enough as it is. It’s sad people care to criticize something like an editing app.”

“Let it go babe,” she added. “Say something nice or just let it go. Don’t add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?”

It all comes after the reality star made headlines in February after she finally split from her boyfriend/father of her one-year old daughter, Tristan Thompson after the Cleveland Cavalier player was alleged to have cheated on her once again, this time with family pal Jordyn Woods.