Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps Accuse Casting Producers For ‘Guys And Dolls’ Of Being Sexist

Mandy Moore accused the casting producers of the musical-turned-movie “Guys and Dolls” of being sexist, during Monday night’s episode of “Busy Tonight.”

It’s no secret that Moore really wanted a part in the remake. The “This Is Us” star immediately tweeted about the role of Adelaide after hearing the news, according to Page Six.

“Just throwing my hat in the ring. Adelaide is the dream role,” she wrote.

However, it seems like neither Moore or Busy Philipps, who is also in the running for the role of Adelaide, have been able to audition. (RELATED: Mandy Moore And Several Other Women Speak Out Against Musician Ryan Adams)

“‘Please, I just want to get in the room. I’ll sing, I’ll do whatever I have to do,’” Moore recalled telling her agents, who responded, “They want to cast the male leads first, and then they want to talk about who the ladies are.”

“That’s Hollywood for you,” Moore continued. “So, I was, like, ‘OK, I’ll sit tight and wait to see who they cast to be Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson.’”

Philipps added that while changes have been made in Hollywood, there hasn’t been much change within leadership roles.

“For all of the talk, things are still run by white men,” the E! host said. “So, until you get them out of the top positions, there’s no f–king chance for any of the rest of us.”

The casting producers did not respond to the request for comment, but sources said that casting hasn’t begun because there isn’t a director for the movie, according to Page Six.