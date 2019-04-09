Melania Turns Heads In Navy Blue Dress At Senate Spouses Luncheon

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a gorgeous navy blue dress for the Senate Spouses luncheon held at the Library of Congress.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever, wearing the short bell sleeve dress that went down past her knees as she spoke in front of the group at the annual gathering.

“Thank you to the Senate spouses for hosting the annual Senate Spouses luncheon. It was a wonderful opportunity for many of us to come together & enjoy an afternoon in the beautiful and historic Library of Congress @librarycongress #BeBest,” FLOTUS captioned a series of photos on Instagram from the gathering in the stunning outfit. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair and floral high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

The dress looked very similar to one the first lady wore during her and President Donald Trump’s trip in 2017 to Tokyo during their 13-day trip to Asia when they were greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Residence. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

As previously reported, Melania always looks great no matter what the occasion. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.