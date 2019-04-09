MSNBC and CNN’s ratings have not recovered from a massive drop after special counsel Robert Mueller concluded his investigation into Russia collusion.

CNN delivered its second-lowest rated week of the year in total day and primetime between April 1 to April 7, according to Nielsen Media Research, while MSNBC had its second-lowest rated week of the year in the key 25-54 age demographic.

PRIMETIME RATINGS:

1. FNC (2,339,000)

2. MSNBC (1,642,000)

3. HOME AND GARDEN TV (1,223,000)

4. USA NETWORK (1,153,000)

5. TBS NETWORK (1,033,000)

TOTAL DAY RATINGS:

1. FNC (1,345,000)

2. MSNBC (890,000)

3. HOME AND GARDEN TV (715,000)

4. NICKELODEON (702,000)

5. INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY (698,000)

CNN finished 15th in primetime and 8th in total day, falling to Home and Garden TV (HGTV) and Nickelodeon.

Last week’s poor ratings for CNN and MSNBC indicate the networks will have a difficult time bouncing back after spending two years of heavy coverage on the investigation into the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian government. (RELATED: ‘Unfit to Print’: Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet And CNN’s Qatari Ties)

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was particularly damaged by the finding of no collusion as the majority of her broadcasts focused on the conspiracy. In the span of just one week, Maddow dropped half a million viewers after the conclusion of the Mueller probe.

According to last week’s Nielsen numbers, her show is down 17 percent from the most recent March and a whopping 34 percent from last April.

Fox News has continued to dominate the ratings battle, finishing first in both categories with an average of 2.34 million primetime viewers and 1.35 million total day viewers.

