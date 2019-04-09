Netflix Shelves Felicity Huffman Film Following Her Plans To Plead Guilty In College Admission Scam

Netflix announced that a film featuring Felicity Huffman has been shelved indefinitely following reports that she will plead guilty for her alleged part in the national college admission scam.

The streaming site shared that the "Desperate Housewives" star's film "Otherhood," with co-stars Patricia Arquette and Angela Basset, has been postponed, according to Fox News on Tuesday.

The film was previously scheduled to hit the streaming site on April 26, but now no release date has been announced.

It all comes after reports surfaced Monday that the 56-year-old actress planned to plead guilty to charges of one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud," along with 13 other parents who have also agreed to plead guilty for their alleged part in the college admission scam, Operation Varsity Blues.

Huffman was arrested last month and accused of paying $15,000 in bribes to boost her daughter's SAT scores. Shortly after news broke about her plea, the actress issued a statement apologizing to the "students who work hard every day to get into college."

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman explained.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” she added. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman is one of dozens of parents who have been accused of paying up to $6.5 million in order to get their kids into elite universities. That list, includes “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli who were arrested and accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get both their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC).

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted Loughlin and her husband on additional charges in the national college admission scheme, which includes fraud and money laundering.