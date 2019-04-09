Conservatives Take Offense To Newsweek’s Omar Magazine Cover

Newsweek is facing backlash Tuesday after releasing their latest magazine cover, which features Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and the headline “Ilhan Omar, The Democrats And Israel.”

The profile on Omar details the criticism she has faced for her comments about Israel.

Back in February, Omar accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of purchasing congressional support for Israel. The comment, which many suggested pushed anti-Semitic connotations surrounding Jewish people and money, was widely denounced across the political aisle. Omar ended up apologizing for the remark.

Omar also ruffled feathers with comments she made in February regarding the “dual loyalty” that she believes members of Congress are expected to have toward Israel. Many of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle condemned her statements, including some fellow members of the Foreign Affairs Committee. (RELATED: Omar Facing More Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

NEW COVER STORY: How @IlhanMN Is changing the conversation about Israel—and upending the 2020 campaign https://t.co/kgfcYvoUZ8 pic.twitter.com/a0Q0UYX4ns — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 9, 2019

The article also explains how many of the more progressive freshmen members of Congress are trying to change the way Israel is discussed as a matter of foreign policy. Many on the right took exception with Newsweek’s depiction of Omar’s stances.

Normalizing and even elevating an anti-Semite is a new low even for Newsweek. It’s been a shame to see a once decent publication devolve into such a clickbait rag. https://t.co/CMAiFCq4Jg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 9, 2019

beginning to suspect the Jews do not in fact control the media https://t.co/ldf3h3qAqp — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 9, 2019

Calls a Jewish man a “white nationalist,” accused Jewish people of dual loyalty, described 9/11 as “some people did something” — if Newsweek is talking about Omar “changing the conversation” to include more anti-Semitism, they’re right. https://t.co/obo4DypN9p — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2019

I’m here for the ratio. And Beto is a furry! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 9, 2019

100% correct. Funny how they pull this crap while championing Ilhan Omar. Newsweek’s cover has a description of Omar as “changing the conversation on Israel.” These people have no souls. https://t.co/npyxLxgVhb — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) April 9, 2019

