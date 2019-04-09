Conservatives Take Offense To Newsweek’s Omar Magazine Cover

Mike Brest | Reporter

Newsweek is facing backlash Tuesday after releasing their latest magazine cover, which features Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and the headline “Ilhan Omar, The Democrats And Israel.”

The profile on Omar details the criticism she has faced for her comments about Israel.

Back in February, Omar accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of purchasing congressional support for Israel. The comment, which many suggested pushed anti-Semitic connotations surrounding Jewish people and money, was widely denounced across the political aisle. Omar ended up apologizing for the remark.

Omar also ruffled feathers with comments she made in February regarding the “dual loyalty” that she believes members of Congress are expected to have toward Israel. Many of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle condemned her statements, including some fellow members of the Foreign Affairs Committee. (RELATED: Omar Facing More Accusations Of Anti-Semitism)

The article also explains how many of the more progressive freshmen members of Congress are trying to change the way Israel is discussed as a matter of foreign policy. Many on the right took exception with Newsweek’s depiction of Omar’s stances.

Follow Mike on Twitter

Tags : anti semitism ilhan omar newsweek
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller